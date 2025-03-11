Renowned actress and host Hina Bayat, known for her impactful roles in Humsafar, Jaan Nisar, and Khaie, has addressed the backlash over her recent dance video.

Bayat shared a clip of herself dancing to a street artist’s performance in London, describing it as a heartfelt moment of joy and appreciation. However, the video quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions.

Some criticized her for dancing during Ramadan, questioning the appropriateness of sharing such content during the holy month. Others defended her, arguing that expressing happiness is not inherently wrong.

Responding to the criticism, Bayat stood by her actions, explaining that her gesture was a way to acknowledge the artist’s talent and spread positivity. “I knew this acknowledgment meant something to the artist, so I did it. Being happy and spreading kindness is never a bad idea,” she stated.

Her response has ignited further debate, with many supporting her message of joy and kindness, while others continue to express differing opinions.