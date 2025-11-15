Lahore: Saturday, November 15, 2025. In a major step toward the future of Pakistan’s innovation landscape, the High-Q Group has officially broken ground on its landmark development, High-Q Vertex Tower, becoming the first private-sector developer to commence construction at CBD NSIT City. This pivotal moment highlights High-Q Group’s pioneering role and its strong confidence in the transformative potential of Punjab’s first and largest IT-focused smart city.

Led by CEO Arif Suria, High-Q Group has emerged as a frontrunner among private developers partnering with the Punjab Central Business District Development Authourity (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab). The High-Q Vertex Tower reflects the Group’s ambition to set new benchmarks for smart, vertical, and future-ready urban development within Punjab.

The project spanning a 16.65 kanal commercial plot will be a modern multi-use office tower equipped with contemporary architecture, advanced smart solutions and corporate-grade facilities. Through this development, High-Q Group reaffirms its commitment to high-quality, sustainable construction that supports Pakistan’s evolving digital and economic ecosystem.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by senior leadership of CBD Punjab, including CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin as the chief guest, along with Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain, Director Planning & Project Management Asif Iqbal, Director Architecture & Planning Sameer Aftab Sial, Director Finance Mansoor Saeed, Director JV & PPP Muhammad Masood, and Deputy Director Business Development Imad Ullah Khan.

Parliamentary Secretary for Housing Urban Development Barrister Sultan Bajwa graced the occasion as a special guest, acknowledging the vital role of private-sector leadership particularly High-Q Group in driving Punjab’s innovation, economic growth, and smart infrastructure development under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, lauded High-Q Group’s leadership and commitment, stating,“The groundbreaking of the High-Q Vertex Tower marks the beginning of a new chapter of public-private collaboration at CBD NSIT City. High-Q Group’s initiative reflects the province’s progress toward innovation, sustainability, and vertical urban growth under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Arif Suria, CEO High-Q Group, expressed his appreciation for CBD Punjab’s collaborative approach, “Despite the challenges faced by developers and businessmen in the current economic environment, I greatly value the leadership of CBD Punjab and its CEO, Imran Amin. Their facilitation, professionalism, and progressive approach have strengthened our confidence. With their continued support, we remain committed to timely completion and future collaborations.”

High-Q Group has already established its position as a trusted development partner within CBD Punjab, initiating multiple projects and consistently demonstrating a strong belief in deliverance, quality, and long-term collaboration with the authourity.

The ceremony concluded with a shared commitment by both High-Q Group and CBD Punjab to accelerate the timely development of CBD NSIT City. The groundbreaking of High-Q Vertex Tower stands as a powerful symbol of High-Q Group’s leadership in shaping a modern, innovation-led urban future for Punjab.