Islamabad : On March 2026 : The High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan received Ms. Amina Hassan Sheikh, Member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, for a courtesy call at the High Commission in Islamabad.

During the meeting, both sides held a constructive exchange on strengthening bilateral engagement, particularly in the areas of youth cooperation, parliamentary linkages and economic collaboration. Ms. Sheikh highlighted the importance of fostering closer connections between young parliamentarians of Malaysia and Pakistan, noting that such engagement could facilitate knowledge-sharing, leadership development and stronger people-to-people ties between the two countries.

The discussion also touched on the broader economic landscape and current developments in Pakistan, with both sides exchanging views on opportunities to further enhance cooperation and engagement between the two nations.

In this regard, Ms. Sheikh proposed the organisation of a roundtable meeting involving Members of the Punjab Assembly and the ASEAN Heads of Mission in Islamabad. The proposed session would serve as a platform to promote dialogue on youth engagement, parliamentary collaboration and broader regional cooperation between ASEAN and Pakistan.

The High Commissioner welcomed the proposal and expressed appreciation for the initiative to strengthen engagement with ASEAN missions in Islamabad. He noted that Malaysia looks forward to exploring potential avenues of collaboration with the Punjab Assembly, particularly in areas that support youth engagement, governance exchanges and institutional linkages.