Karachi Pakistan : The High Commissioner of Rwanda, [Name], met with Mr. Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive of TDAP, and Mr. Sheryar Taj, Secretary TDAP, at TDAP’s office. Also present were Mr. Basit Rauf, DG Management Services & Textiles; Mr. Abdul Karim Memon, DG Sindh & Balochistan and Services; and Mr. Athar Hussain Khokhar, DG Agro & Food and PHDEC. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral trade and exploring potential areas of cooperation.

Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening trade relations and identified opportunities for collaboration in textiles, agriculture, and technology.

In 2022, Pakistan’s exports to Rwanda amounted to $47.6 million, consisting mainly of rice, beverages, and pharmaceuticals. Rwanda, in turn, exports tea, coffee, and minerals to Pakistan.

The High Commissioner highlighted Rwanda’s interest in leveraging Pakistan’s expertise in trade and export development, while TDAP reaffirmed its commitment to fostering partnerships that contribute to sustainable economic growth for both nations.

This visit underscored the growing significance of Pakistan-Rwanda relations and TDAP’s dedication to building strong international trade linkages.