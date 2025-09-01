Karachi : Lieutenant General (Retired) Peter Mbogo Nauru, High Commissioner of the Republic of Kenya and former Chief of Army of Kenya, along with Mr. Bonface Njoroge Njuguna, Commercial Attaché, Republic of Kenya, and Mr. Muhammad Hanif Janoo, Honorary Consul of Republic of Kenya, visited the office of Pakistan Tanners Association (Southern Zone).

They were warmly received by Mr. Hamid Zahur, Chairman PTA – Central, and Dr. Danish Aman, Chairman PTA (S.Z). During the meeting, matters relating to enhancing bilateral trade in the leather sector and the promotion of natural products were thoroughly discussed.

On this occasion, Mr. Hamid Zahur and Dr. Danish Aman presented the crest of Pakistan Tanners Association to His Excellency as a token of goodwill.

Subsequently, His Excellency visited a leather garment manufacturing unit, where he expressed great interest and appreciation upon witnessing the detailed processes involved in producing a finished leather garment.