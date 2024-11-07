KARACHI: Pakistan's IT companies and fintech operators are looking to grab business opportunities in

the fintech sector worldwide, expanding their footprint in different countries, attracting investment, and

winning projects against their innovative services and products, which is depicting the participation of

over ten companies in the most significant global event—Singapore Fintech Festival.

Over 10 tech companies are participating in the Singapore Fintech Festival, which will be held from

November 6 to 8. Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Singapore, Rabia Shafiq, inaugurated the pavilion of

Hexalyze Consulting Services at the festival.

Saad Shah, CEO Hexalyze Consulting Services and one of the Pakistani IT companies attending the

festival, said the presence of Pakistani companies increased this year at the Singapore Fintech Festival as

compared to last year, which is an encouraging development for Pakistan IT and fintech landscapes.

The participating companies are expected to grab good business opportunities and lead generation by

exhibiting the technological solutions deployed locally in financial businesses to different foreign

companies, he added.

Saad further said that Pakistani IT and fintech companies are not capable of generating export revenue

from the IT sector but from the diverse and huge financial sector through their products and services.

Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) is known as the world's largest FinTech festival and a global FinTech

community knowledge platform. This year, over 600 FinTech operators and IT companies and over

66,000 participants from over 150 countries are attending the event.

The event features 400 sessions with over 800 speakers, including CEOs of leading financial institutions,

fintech innovators, and government representatives worldwide. The event fosters billions of dollars in

investment discussions and partnerships across the fintech ecosystem, including venture capital funding

and cross-border collaborations.

Pakistan's presence at global exhibitions and festivals has gradually increased in the last two years.

Recently, Pakistan had a stellar presence at GITEX with nearly 80 companies. Our country also debuted

with more than ten companies in Singapore Tech Week.