When asked “What do human rights mean to you?” the answers echo a powerful truth: from women’s rights to disability rights to freedom of expression—human rights belong to all.

This #HumanRightsDay, we amplify these voices from Karachi and reaffirm U.S. government’s unwavering commitment to defending fundamental freedoms and supporting those who champion human dignity worldwide.

Together, we stand for the rights of every individual. Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now.