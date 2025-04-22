Gold prices in Pakistan surged to a new all-time high on Tuesday, with the per tola rate climbing by Rs 5,900, bringing the new price to Rs 363,700. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs 5,059, now standing at Rs 311,814. This increase follows a significant jump just a day earlier, when gold prices rose by Rs 8,100 per tola on Monday, reaching Rs 357,800 at the time. Over the course of two days, the price has increased by a total of Rs 14,000 per tola, reflecting growing volatility and demand in the precious metals market.

On the international front, gold also marked a record high, rising by $59 during the day to settle at $3,454 per ounce, including a premium of $20. This global rally has been attributed to rising economic uncertainties and a surge in investor interest in safe-haven assets, which has significantly boosted demand for gold worldwide.

In contrast, silver prices remained unchanged. The rate of silver held steady at Rs 3,441 per tola in the local market. Despite gold’s sharp upward movement, silver has not shown any significant fluctuation, maintaining stability amidst the broader market shifts.