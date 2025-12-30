New Year’s is WhatsApp’s’s biggest day of the year, with each year breaking new records for how people text and call their friends and loved ones. On a regular day, the organization supports over 100 billion messages and 2 billion calls – but the twenty-four hours when the world welcomes a New Year always tops their charts. Whether it’s a video call that unites families across continents, or a group chat that organizes a celebration, WhatsApp is proud to play a small role in making people’s wishes for next year special.

This year, WhatsApp has added a few festive touches, available now through the holiday, to help share the moment with people who matter most:

Advertisements

2026 sticker pack: share your joy for the coming new year with the latest 2026 sticker pack.

share your joy for the coming new year with the latest 2026 sticker pack. Video call effects: tap the effects icon during a video call to add fireworks, confetti, and star animations that light up the screen to celebrate.

tap the effects icon during a video call to add fireworks, confetti, and star animations that light up the screen to celebrate. Animated confetti reactions: WhatsApp is bringing back special reactions when the confetti emoji is used to react to messages.

WhatsApp is bringing back special reactions when the confetti emoji is used to react to messages. Status updates: for the first time, WhatsApp is bringing animated stickers to Status! Use a special 2026 layout with an animated sticker to help ring in the New Year.

Here are a few tips for how to make the planning smooth in the group chat:

Create an event , pin in to the chat to keep it top of mind, collect RSVPs, and keep everyone in the loop.

, pin in to the chat to keep it top of mind, collect RSVPs, and keep everyone in the loop. Use polls to pick food and activities.

to pick food and activities. Share live location to help friends find their way to the party and to let you one know that they have reached home safely.

to help friends find their way to the party and to let you one know that they have reached home safely. Send video and voice notes to capture and share authentic moments as they happen with friends who can’t attend so they’ll be sure to be there with you next year.

Whether one is texting and calling from New York, Toronto or Istanbul, WhatsApp is where the world privately comes together. WhatsApp is grateful to be part of how people connect with their loved ones, privately, and securely.