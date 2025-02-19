LAHORE: The Lahore traffic police have enforced a new rule requiring motorcycle rickshaw and loader rickshaw drivers to wear helmets while driving, ARY News reported.

According to Lahore’s Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), all drivers of these vehicles must wear helmets at all times. Strict action will be taken against those who fail to comply with this safety measure.

To promote awareness, the traffic police will launch a helmet awareness campaign and distribute helmets to drivers. The new rule will officially take effect from Tuesday, and violators will face penalties.

Speed Limit for Motorcycles in Punjab

Earlier, the Punjab government set a 60 km/h speed limit for motorcycles across the province. As per a notification from the Transport Department, this rule is now in effect, and motorcyclists exceeding the limit will face fines or legal consequences. The decision aims to improve road safety and reduce traffic accidents.