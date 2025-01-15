Frankfurt, Germany : Heimtextil 2025, from January 14 to 17 in Frankfurt, Germany, marks a significant milestone for Pakistan’s textile industry, with 273 exhibitors including 64 companies in the TDAP’s Pakistan Pavilion —The Commercial Section of the Pakistani Consulate in Frankfurt is facilitating Pakistan’s participation in Heimtextil 2025.



This event serves as the industry’s most important global event and exhibitors are showcasing a diverse range of home textile products, including bed linen, kitchen linen, towels, and carpets, highlighting unique craftsmanship and innovative designs.