Karachi: Heavy rains that crippled the routine life in Karachi on Tuesday once again reminded the urgent needs of revamping the crippled drainage system of the megacity, and introducing rainwater harvesting system to save and store precious water, said Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here today.

He said the administration has once again failed to learn any lesson from the past mistakes and a rainfall of a couple of hours resulted in urban flooding. He said every year we announce a rain emergency but fail to take precautionary steps for the future.

He said the natural waterways of Karachi are occupied by land Mafia and different housing and commercial schemes are built over them. The result is the inundated roads and streets and flooded low lying areas in every monsoon season.

He demanded of the government to cancel allotments of all housing societies and schemes that are built over the natural waterways and compensate the affected people by allocating them plots in other schemes. He also demanded a master plan for an improved drainage system for the megacity.

Altaf Shakoor stressed the need of introducing rainwater harvesting and artificial dug wells and bores system to recharge the falling water table in Karachi. He said if during the rainy seasons, rainwater is stored and the water table recharged with ponds and dug wells the megacity could be greatly benefited in dry seasons.

However, he said that August 19 is the founding day of PDP, and on this day the party and its cadres pledge to continue unwavering service to the nation and country.