Heavy rain lashed various areas of Lahore on Saturday, causing water accumulation in several localities and disrupting traffic flow.

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According to the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Nishtar Town received the highest rainfall at 48.5 mm.

Rainfall recorded across Lahore

Several areas recorded significant rainfall during the weather spell.

Nishtar Town received 48.5 mm, while the airport area recorded 40 mm.

Johar Town received 37.5 mm, and Lakshmi Chowk and Mughalpura each recorded 30.5 mm.

Upper Mall received 29 mm, Tajpura 27 mm and Chowk Nakhuda 25 mm.

Meanwhile, Jail Road recorded 20.5 mm, Gulberg 20 mm and Iqbal Town 20 mm.

Wall collapse injures two people

Separately, Rescue 1122 reported that a wall collapsed on a rickshaw in Wapda Town.

As a result, two people sustained injuries.

Rescue teams shifted one injured person to Jinnah Hospital for medical treatment.

Weather department issues forecast

The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast more rain, windstorms and thunderstorms in parts of Punjab, Potohar and Azad Kashmir.

Additionally, the department warned that isolated areas could experience heavy rainfall and hailstorms.

Maryam Nawaz orders high alert

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed all relevant departments to remain on high alert.

She instructed officials to ensure immediate drainage of rainwater and closely monitor Wasa operations.

Furthermore, she ordered continuous monitoring of drainage channels and stormwater systems to prevent urban flooding.

Authorities intensify drainage operations

Wasa Managing Director Ghufran Ahmed visited several areas to review drainage efforts.

He inspected Qurtaba Chowk, Kalma Chowk Underpass, Gaddafi Stadium, Liberty Chowk and Main Boulevard Gulberg.

Moreover, he directed teams to speed up water clearance from roads, underpasses and low-lying areas.

District administration monitors situation

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Ijaz also reviewed the situation in different parts of the city.

Officials informed him that crews had cleared rainwater from major locations.

However, teams continued drainage work in remaining affected areas.

Focus on public safety and traffic flow

Authorities instructed field teams to remain fully prepared during the rainy weather.

In addition, district administrations issued warnings about the risk of roof collapses in vulnerable buildings.

Officials also worked to maintain smooth traffic flow on major roads and highways throughout the city.