Several regions of Pakistan, including major cities like Karachi and Lahore, are grappling with an intense heatwave expected to continue through April 23, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The Met Office predicts extremely hot and dry conditions in Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab, with strong afternoon winds likely in southern Punjab and upper Sindh. While Karachi may experience temperatures as high as 41°C, Lahore is expected to see highs of around 37°C. Humidity in Karachi remains between 50–60%, with no rain in the forecast to provide relief.

Meanwhile, northern regions such as Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and KP may see occasional rain and strong winds. Residents in affected areas are advised to take precautions as temperatures continue to soar.