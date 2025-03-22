Karachi is set to experience a severe heatwave this weekend, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicting temperatures to soar above 37°C on Saturday and Sunday. On Friday, the city recorded a high of 36.9°C, with intense sunlight and low wind speeds contributing to the sweltering conditions.

The PMD’s Early Warning Center has cautioned that hot and dry weather will persist as northwesterly winds from Balochistan sweep through the city in the morning. However, sea breezes are expected later in the day, offering some relief. Despite rising temperatures, the heat index may remain moderate due to relatively low humidity, which stood at 86% on Friday morning.

Most parts of Sindh will continue to experience warm and dry conditions in the coming days, with no major weather changes anticipated. Meteorologists urge residents to take precautions, stay hydrated, and limit outdoor exposure amid the escalating heat.