Karachi : Dr Zahid Hasan Ansari Former Secretary Govt of Sindh & Chairman Central Standing Committee FPCCI for Medical and Health Sciences organised an Health Awareness Seminar Federation House Karachi on World Hemophilia Day Key Speaker was Prof Dr Munira Borhany a senior Consultant Hematologist Ziauddin Hospital and MD pakisatn Hemophilia Society Chief Guest Was Mr Sarfaraz Rajar Provincial Minister for the Social Protection Government of Sindh Asif Sakhi Vice of President FPCCI, Senior Vice President FPCCI Saqib Fayaz Maggon also spoke at the event. Raheel Ahmed President Hemophilia Society also expressed his views attended by Standing Committee member.
Doctors Industrialist Philanthropist Participants Admired the service of. Hemophilia Children and their parents in large numbers. Shield flowers was presented to the Chief Guest and Key Speaker. In the end, Dr Zahid H. Ansari Convener of FPCCI Central Standing Committee thanked Participants and Chief Guest and Key Speaker.
