Islamabad – Headstart School members proudly participated in an awareness session organized by Shifa International Hospital in commemoration of World Autism Day. The event, held at the CO Hall of Shifa International Hospital, aimed to promote awareness, understanding, and inclusivity for individuals on the autism spectrum.

Emaan Zainab Hashmi, an MYP4 (Grade 9) student from Headstart Kuri Campus, also spoke at the event, sharing her thoughts and perspectives on the significance of autism awareness. Also speaking at this event alongside specialists, parents and educators was Nadine Murtaza, who shared her experiences supporting children on the spectrum as both a mother and a teacher.

The session featured a series of insightful presentations and heartfelt journeys, including contributions from medical professionals who have helped to establish autism services at Shifa, a pioneering effort in Islamabad. Ms. Nadine Murtaza shared her experiences working in inclusive classrooms and the powerful benefits that inclusion of differently-abled students has on neurotypyical students, in terms of building their empathy, sense of awareness and responsibility.

The event concluded with a group photograph and a souvenir presentation to the chief guest. Headstart School remains dedicated to collaborating with organizations and institutions to drive positive change and create a more inclusive future for all.