ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers staged a protest on Tuesday upon Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s arrival in the National Assembly session.

According to details, PTI members of the National Assembly began chanting slogans as soon as the prime minister entered the ongoing session. During the protest, they shouted slogans such as “Look, look, who has come? A thief has come!” Meanwhile, members from the treasury benches gathered around the prime minister’s seat during the commotion.

Earlier, the Tax Laws Amendment Bill 2024 was presented in the National Assembly after being approved by the standing committee.

Additionally, it was reported that the disruption of quorum in the previous day’s session was a coordinated effort between the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and PTI. Sources revealed that, on PPP’s instructions, PTI ended its protest and pointed out the quorum issue, leading to a joint walkout from the House.

Further reports indicate that PPP had planned to challenge the quorum even before the session began and had consulted PTI on the strategy. PPP representative Agha Rafiullah reportedly discussed the plan with PTI members prior to the session.