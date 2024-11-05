BY : Hussain Shk Mustafa, Al Jamea Tus Saifiyah.

Karachi : The recent bomb blast in Mastung, which claimed the lives of nine people—including five young children—is a heart-wrenching reminder of the ruthless reality of terrorism in Balochistan. This horrific event has shaken the entire nation, not only due to the innocent lives lost but also because it once again reveals the disturbing tactic of targeting the most vulnerable. The attack brings back memories of the 2014 Army Public School massacre in Peshawar, where over 140 children and teachers were senselessly killed, marking one of the darkest days in Pakistan’s history.

The Mastung tragedy is part of a larger trend, with terrorism intensifying in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, destabilizing communities and impeding the region’s development. The deliberate targeting of a police vehicle intended to protect a polio vaccination team sends a chilling message: these terrorists aim not only to instil fear but also to sabotage efforts aimed at promoting public welfare, education, and healthcare.

While statements from political leaders have strongly condemned this violence, it is evident that Pakistan needs a comprehensive and proactive counter-terrorism strategy that goes beyond rhetoric. A consolidated national approach is essential, encompassing enhanced intelligence-sharing, better community policing, and regional cooperation to combat militancy. Furthermore, civilians must be informed and vigilant, particularly in urban areas where these attacks often take place.

As a nation, we must stand united against those who seek to disrupt our progress and threaten our future. Let us push for decisive action that prioritizes the safety of our children and the advancement of peace in every corner of Pakistan.