Karachi: The Consulate General of the State of Qatar in Karachi held a reception in five-star hotel hosted by His Excellency Nayef Shahein R.M Al-Sulaiti, Consul General of Qatar in Karachi, on the occasion of the National Day, in commemoration of the founder of the state, Sheikh Jassim Bin Muhammad Bin Thani.

The event was attended by H.E Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, Governor of Sindh, H.E Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh Senior Provincial Ministers, Madam Faryal Talpur , Armed Forces officers, Gulf and other foreign diplomats and industrialists also attended this event and gave felicitations personally to the Consul General Qatar.

Speaking on the occasion, H.E Consul General affirms his wish for a strong and prosperous Pakistan and regarding the relations between the two countries, he said: the State of Qatar renews its deep commitment to its relations with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, it proudly recalls cooperation that has brought the two countries together. It is worth noting the important agreements and memorandum of understanding signed in 2025, which lay the foundation for a new era of joint development and strategic partnership H.E Said that the implementation of national strategies and development projects under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, has achieved major accomplishments in human, economic, social, environmental and other various development fields, making the State of Qatar a model to be emulated in comprehensive and sustainable development.

Speaking about Qatar's foreign policy, Qatar has also become a center for dialogue and peace, and a contributor to humanitarian and relief efforts around the world—an extension of its deep- rooted values of cooperation and solidarity. Qatar will remain a beacon of peace, a hand extended for dialogue, and a steadfast voice against injustice and aggression.

