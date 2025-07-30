Advertisements

Hyderabad : Vice President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI),Shan Sehgal, actively participated in the Education Expo 2025, held at Bahria Town Auditorium, Karachi.

This grand expo served as a unique platform, bringing together renowned educationists, former ministers of education, industry experts, CEOs, university vice chancellors and representatives from various chambers of commerce including FPCCI all under one roof to share insights and shape the future of education and career development in Pakistan.

On this occasion, Shan Sehgal held productive meetings with several distinguished individuals including Former Education Minister Rana Hussain, Head of CHBTK Muhammad Uzair, and other esteemed guests.

Speaking at the event, Vice President Shan Sehgal remarked that without a strong combination of education, skill development, and modern technology, it is impossible to prepare our youth for global challenges. He noted that Education Expo 2025 is not just an event, but a critical platform that bridges the gap between academic institutions and industry, while also helping young individuals identify their potential and career direction. He reaffirmed HCSTSI’s ongoing commitment to support and promote youth-focused initiatives in education, skill-building, and entrepreneurship.

The Expo featured panel discussions, workshops and sessions on key topics such as The Future of Education, Digital Skills and the New Economy, Youth Empowerment and Academia Industry Linkages, drawing participation from thousands of students, teachers, parents and professionals.

Shan Sehgal concluded by stating that the leadership of HCSTSI is determined to play a proactive role in national progress by empowering youth through education and technology-driven initiatives.