Islamabad, Nov 17, 2025: HBL Microfinance Bank (HBL MfB), in partnership with the Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), has commenced disbursements under Pakistan’s first climate-smart agri-finance, by using satellite data intelligence. The initiative represents a major milestone in the country’s journey toward sustainable, technology-driven agriculture.

This pilot, previously announced as a pioneering collaboration between HBL MfB and SUPARCO, uses satellite data intelligence, crop monitoring, and remote-sensing analytics to assess crop health, support risk management, and enable more accurate, and timely agri-credit decisions. With the first loan now disbursed, the partnership moves from planning to impactful execution.

Advertisements

Speaking on this development, Amir Khan, President & CEO, HBL Microfinance Bank, stated:

“Agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, yet highly vulnerable to climate shocks. By integrating satellite intelligence into agri-financing, we are equipping farmers with the tools to withstand climate risks, improve productivity, and contribute to national food security. Furthermore, it also strengthens risk management for the banking sector financing agriculture. This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, inclusive, and climate-resilient financial solutions, and we look forward to scaling it up very soon.”

Through SUPARCO’s remote-sensing capabilities and HBL MfB’s extensive on ground presence, farmers will receive more accurate assessments of land use, crop patterns, and vegetation stress. The partnership enables HBL MfB to extend financing that is smarter, faster, and better aligned with farmers’ real conditions on ground.

Mr. Zafar Iqbal, Member (SAR), SUPARCO, remarked:

“This collaboration showcases how Pakistan’s space technology can directly support economic development. By applying satellite analytics to agriculture, we are strengthening livelihoods and contributing to national climate resilience.”

With agriculture employing nearly half of the country’s workforce and contributing significantly to GDP, the shift toward data-driven, climate-smart financing models is critical. This collaboration between HBL Microfinance Bank and SUPARCO will serve as a blueprint for scaling satellite-enabled agri credit across the country.