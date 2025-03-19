The United Kingdom (UK) government has officially declared Hassan Nawaz, son of PML-N President and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, as a tax defaulter. According to updated records on the UK government’s official website, Hassan Nawaz failed to pay £9.4 million in taxes for the period between April 5, 2015, and April 6, 2016. As a consequence, the UK tax authority has imposed a £5.2 million penalty, with details of the action publicly available online.

Despite Hassan Nawaz being declared bankrupt a few months ago, legal experts assert that UK authorities may still pursue the recovery of the penalty, as tax fraud fines are not waived under UK law. Meanwhile, his legal representatives have yet to issue a response regarding the matter.

This development comes after Hassan and Hussain Nawaz were acquitted last year in the Avenfield, Flagship, and Al-Azizia NAB references. The Islamabad Accountability Court, presided over by Judge Nasir Javed Rana, had previously granted bail to both brothers following their surrender before the court.