Islamabad: Hashoo Group Real Estate Division and Mujahid Properties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop the landmark “16 Sina Project” in New Blue Area, Islamabad.

Senior officials from both organizations attended the signing ceremony and project briefing. Among the key participants were Murtaza Hashwani, Shakir Bhura, Syed Sulaiman Tahir, Muhammad Faizan and Atif Ikram Sheikh.

Advertisements

Amanah.pk Facilitates Strategic Partnership

Meanwhile, Amanah.pk facilitated the joint venture. The company provides Shariah-compliant real estate investment and advisory services across Pakistan.

Representatives from Amanah.pk included Haseeb Alam Khan, Ahmad Shah and Umaid Dogar.

Modern Mixed-Use Project Planned

Speaking at the event, Shakir Bhura described the project as a major addition to Islamabad’s skyline. According to him, the development will rise up to 30 storeys.

The project will include retail floors, serviced offices, luxury apartments and six penthouses. In addition, it will offer spacious parking facilities for residents and visitors.

Bhura said parking shortages remain a major issue in New Blue Area. Therefore, the developers designed the project to address that challenge while creating a modern urban environment.

Moreover, he added that the project’s architecture will improve the area’s appearance and modern appeal. The development will also feature Hashoo Group’s signature food outlets.

Focus on Quality and Hospitality Standards

Furthermore, Bhura said the project will follow the same quality standards associated with Pearl-Continental Hotels & Resorts and Hotel One.

He explained that the project aims to deliver a premium lifestyle and business experience for residents, visitors and corporate clients alike.

Construction to Begin Immediately

Bhura confirmed that Hashoo Group will oversee construction management, branding, sales strategy and operational planning.

At the same time, he said both partners aim to complete the project within three years. Additionally, construction work will start immediately after the agreement signing.

Confidence in Pakistan’s Real Estate Sector

During his remarks, Bhura expressed confidence in Pakistan’s growing real estate sector. He praised the policies introduced under Shehbaz Sharif and acknowledged the efforts of Asim Munir in improving investor confidence and economic stability.

He further said projects like 16 Sina highlight Pakistan’s investment potential and rising demand for world-class developments.

Business Leaders Attend Event

In addition, several representatives from Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and other chambers attended the ceremony.

Among them were Karim Aziz Malik, Malik Sohail Hussain, Zil Huma and Arham Ikram.