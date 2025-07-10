Advertisements

Islamabad, 10 July 2025 – In a landmark celebration of youth innovation and social impact, Hashoo Foundation (HF), in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), and with the financial support from the European Union (EU), hosted a dynamic Pitch Fest showcasing youth-led social enterprises developed under the Partnerships for Change initiative.

Held within the broader framework of the EU-funded Countering and Preventing Terrorism in Pakistan (CPTP) project, this high-profile event brought to the national stage young changemakers trained at the Social Lab—a dedicated social impact incubator designed to foster social cohesion, peacebuilding, and youth-driven innovation in Swat. Swat is one of the regions adversely affected by terrorism and UNODC with its local partner HF is now enabling the vulnerable youth from this region to develop businesses, that utilize local resources, to bolster micro-economy via various social enterprises.

The Pitch Fest provided a national platform for thirty exceptional “Agents of Change” to present their community-focused social enterprises to an audience of investors, policymakers, and innovation leaders. Addressing critical local challenges such as biodiversity conservation, eco-tourism, food innovation and preservation, access to clean water, and sustainable livelihoods, these youth-led initiatives demonstrated extraordinary potential for building resilient, self-reliant communities. Each enterprise was rigorously assessed on viability, creativity, and measurable social impact, underscoring the transformative power of youth-driven solutions.

Prominent dignitaries in attendance included Philipp Oliver Gross, Deputy Head of Mission EU to Pakistan; Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman and CEO of Hashoo Group and Chairman of HF; Troels Vester, Country Representative of UNODC; Haris Qayyum Khan, CEO of HF; senior representatives from NACTA, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (KPCVE), the University of Swat; as well as members of Pakistan’s innovation and investment ecosystem. Their presence signified strong institutional commitment to integrating youth voices in Pakistan’s development discourse.

Speaking as guest of honor, Philipp Oliver Gross, Deputy Head of Mission EU to Pakistan, remarked: “The Pitch Fest is a powerful platform that opens doors for young people. It gives them visibility, confidence, and access to opportunities that can transform their futures—and, in doing so, help prevent the marginalization that violent extremism feeds on.”

Echoing this vision, Troels Vester of UNODC underscored the urgency of youth engagement: “The creation of the SMaRT Village in Gulibagh is not simply an output, it is a proof of concept: that youth, when trusted and resourced, can innovate their way out of marginalization and into leadership roles within their own communities.”

This activity marks a significant milestone of the project- CPTP, Led by NACTA and executed by UNODC (Pakistan) with its 30 partner civil society organizations like HF, the project aims at empowering community resilience against violent extremism and acts of violence via a three-pronged strategy. These 3 key components include: a. strengthen the capacity of criminal justice institutions; b. strengthen victim support through an effective legal system; c. foster community engagement via developing sustainable networks.

Haris Qayyum Khan, CEO of Hashoo Foundation, emphasized the project’s inclusive ethos:

“Peripheral youth are often overlooked and neglected in the startup ecosystem. The innovation and confidence these young entrepreneurs have demonstrated today speak volumes about the ripple effects our impact investments can generate.”

Implemented on ground by Hashoo Foundation in partnership with the University of Swat and KPCVE, the initiative builds on the Foundation’s flagship Social Lab and its award-winning SMaRT (Sustainable Methods and Resilient Technologies) Village model. Under the Education 4.0 framework, youth participants received future-ready technical and soft skills training, along with seed funding to implement their ideas in a selected community—transforming it into a fully functional Smart Village.

About Hashoo Foundation:

Established in 1988, Hashoo Foundation continues to lead knowledge-based development across Pakistan. Its wide-ranging initiatives in education, health, sustainability, and community development are backed by robust partnerships with the United Nations, international NGOs, government agencies, and the private sector. The Foundation remains committed to transforming lives and empowering communities through an inclusive, holistic approach.