Pakistani singer Hasan Raheem revealed that his wedding last year introduced him to an entirely new audience — Pakistani aunties.

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During an interview with Haroon Rashid on the BBC Asian Network, the pop star spoke about married life, cultural traditions and the surprising reaction to his wedding celebrations.

‘Best Decision’ of His Life

Raheem described marriage as the “best decision” he had made. He shared that the wedding came during an important phase of his life when he was dealing with several personal challenges.

The singer also joked about the sudden attention his wife received after the wedding.

“Honestly, it took me six years to become a star, and she became famous in two days,” he said humorously during the interview.

Gilgiti Wedding Tradition Won Hearts

Raheem explained that the cultural side of the wedding mattered deeply to him. Therefore, he chose to celebrate it in a traditional Gilgiti style.

He said the wedding allowed fans to see a different side of his personality and heritage.

“Everyone had to see that side of me. What’s better than showing it at your wedding?” he said.

‘The Wedding Had a Separate Fanbase’

The singer admitted he never expected the wedding to receive so much public attention.

According to Raheem, many people who were not even familiar with his music recognised him because of the wedding coverage.

He recalled meeting Pakistani aunties who excitedly approached him just to talk about his marriage.

In another funny moment, Raheem said he met a woman during a flight in the United States whose daughter wanted concert tickets for his Washington DC show.

While arranging the passes, the woman suddenly recognised him and asked, “You’re the Hasan who got married, right?”

Laughing about the experience, Raheem told Rashid, “The wedding had a separate fanbase.”