Sarfraz Ahmed, the captain who won the Champions Trophy for Pakistan, has indicated his retirement from international cricket.

While holding a press conference in Rawalpindi, Sarfraz Ahmed highlighted his performance and said that I don’t need to say anything about my career because there is nothing left.

Sarfraz Ahmed said I know what you are waiting for and it will happen soon.

The 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who made his debut in 2007, has represented Pakistan in 54 Tests, 117 ODIs and 61 T20Is.

The former captain scored 6 thousand 164 runs in all formats, including 6 centuries and 32 fifties.

Pakistan also won the ICC Under-19 World Cup and the Champions Trophy under the leadership of Sarfraz Ahmed, while he is also credited with winning 11 T20 series as the captain.

His last match for the Green Shirts was in the 3-match Test series against Australia last year.

Sarfraz Ahmed led the national team in 26 T20Is from 2016 to 2019 and 28 ODIs from 2015 to 2019.