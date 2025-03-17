As of March 17, 2025, the Government of Pakistan has not officially announced the Eidul Fitr holidays for this year. A fabricated notification circulating on social media falsely claims that the holidays will span from March 29 to April 6, 2025; however, authorities have not released any such announcement.

Eidul Fitr is anticipated to fall on March 31, 2025, based on lunar observations. The Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council suggests that the crescent moon will likely be visible on March 30, with the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee scheduled to meet that evening for the official moon sighting. ?cite?turn0search1?

Traditionally, both federal and provincial governments in Pakistan declare a three-day holiday for Eidul Fitr. If the Shawwal moon is sighted on March 30, the official holidays may extend from March 31 (Monday) to April 2 (Wednesday), aligning with the weekend. ?cite?turn0search4?

While some media reports speculate about an extended holiday period from March 29 to April 6, 2025, these dates remain unconfirmed until an official announcement is made. ?cite?turn0search1?

In summary, no official notification regarding the Eidul Fitr holidays for 2025 has been issued yet. The public is advised to await confirmation from official government channels and disregard any unverified information circulating on social media.