Smog and intense weather conditions caused disruptions in flight schedules across the country, particularly in major cities like Lahore, Karachi, and Multan.

As far as Punjab and parts of Sindh are concerned, heavy smog has blanketed the region, which led to four flight cancellations and one flight being rerouted to an alternative airport today.

According to Samaa News, 39 domestic and international flights experienced delays. Among them, flights operated by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other private carriers faced considerable setbacks.

A TV channel report confirms that Saudi Airlines’ Jeddah-Multan flights SV 800 and SV 801 were canceled. PIA’s flight PK 222, which was scheduled to travel from Dubai to Multan, landed in Lahore instead.

According to the report, a private airline’s Karachi-Lahore flight, scheduled for 1:00 p.m., was canceled along with Flight 520, another private carrier route from Karachi to Lahore.

On the other hand, Karachi to Lahore routes, including PIA flights PK 302 and PK 303, along with flights PA 401 and 405, experienced significant delays. Karachi to Islamabad routes also faced issues, with PIA flights PK 308 and PK 301 and ER 503 delayed.

While Lahore and Multan remain among the most polluted cities in the world, the widespread disruption comes as smog and adverse weather conditions continue to challenge air travel, affecting both domestic and international schedules.