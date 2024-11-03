Exclusive By: KANWAL ABIDI.

Washington D.C USA : Vice President Harris campaign will hold a national livestream show that features events from the seven battleground states on Monday night, a senior campaign official announced on Saturday.

To mark the night before Election Day, the campaign will host simultaneous “get out the vote” organizing events in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Those events will then be tied together in a show for voters nationwide to tune into, according to the official. The campaign officials said the events will feature Harris, her running mate Governor Tim Walz (D-Minn), top surrogates and performers, adding that details on the performances are forthcoming. The campaign is also offering VIP seating at the events for every volunteer who completes a phone banking or door knocking shift between October 28 and Sunday, November 3. Harris will be in Pennsylvania, the battleground state that carries the most votes in the Electoral College, on Monday for stops in Allentown, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. The battleground states are largely neck and neck. Trump has a 0.5 percentage point lead in Pennsylvania, a 0.4 percentage point lead in Wisconsin and a 1.7 percentage point lead in Nevada – according to Decision Desk HQ/The Hill’s aggregate polling. The former president Trump also has a 1.4 percentage point lead in North Carolina, a 1.9 percentage point lead in Georgia and a 2-percentage point lead in Arizona, while Harris has a 0.5 percentage point lead in Michigan.