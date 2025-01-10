Karachi (Staff Report) A meeting of Sindh Food Authority was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sindh’s Special Assistant for Food Abdul Jabbar Khan. Officers from all districts of Karachi participated in the meeting.Abdul Jabbar Khan said that we are the representatives of the people and are accountable to the people. The special assistant gave orders and said that the use of harmful spices not only causes cancer but also other epidemics. He is not satisfied with the performance of the Food Authority.A performance report should be submitted every month. He said that despite the ban on open and harmful cooking oil, how is it being sold to the public? What is the Food Authority doing?

Abdul Jabbar Khan said that the license procedure should be simplified and registration should be done immediately Expiration date of all food items should be checked, quality of meat, fish and other items should be checked at hotels and restaurants.He said that RO plants are running in every street, are all the RO plants licensed, is the water from the RO plant beneficial or harmful for the people?

Abdul Jabbar Khan asked the officers how many samples of RO plants have been checked, Abdul Jabbar Khan said that milk is supplied to Karachi not only from Karachi but also from rural areas of Sindh.

All entry points should be cordoned off along with the police for evaluation of milk and milk samples should be tested at the same time.If the milk is harmful to health, it should be discarded at the same time and an FIR should be registered against the milk seller and arrested. He asked the officers from where the lab tests are conducted, to which the officers said that since the Food Authority Lab was organized in Karachi University, all the tests are conducted from there.Abdul Jabbar Khan said that the medical certificate of all the employees working at the bakery, hotel and restaurant should be checked. He told the officers that the deposit report of every three months should be submitted in any case, any kind of carelessness or negligence will not be tolerated and every day visit should be ensured.