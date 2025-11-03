ISLAMABAD PAKISTAN : HAP Leadership Meets Federal Minister Jam Kamal Khan: A New Milestone for Women’s Empowerment and Handicraft Promotion in Pakistan

The Handicraft Association of Pakistan (HAP) is delighted to announce that its Chairperson, Ms. Ayesha Farooqui, and Vice President, Ms. Asma Ameer, held a highly productive and result-oriented meeting with Federal Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

During the meeting, the Honorable Minister commended Ms. Ayesha Farooqui for her tireless efforts in empowering women across Pakistan and lauded HAP’s outstanding representation at both national and international exhibitions.

In recognition of HAP’s impactful initiatives, Minister Jam Kamal Khan extended his full support and announced the following key commitments

Directive to TDAP (Trade Development Authority of Pakistan): TDAP will collaborate closely with HAP in upcoming projects and international exhibitions to strengthen Pakistan’s handicraft sector.

Permanent Physical Store in Islamabad: The Minister pledged to allocate space for HAP to establish a dedicated store in Islamabad, enabling women artisans to directly showcase and sell their handmade products in the capital.

This partnership marks the beginning of a new chapter for HAP—one that promises greater visibility, global participation, and sustainable growth opportunities for Pakistan’s women artisans.

HAP remains committed to its mission of empowering women, preserving cultural heritage, and promoting Pakistan’s traditional crafts on the global stage.