Karachi Today, 10 February, 2025 : Muhammad Hanif Gohar, Former Chairman-ABAD, Former Senior Vice President FPCCI, leader of the United Business Group (UBG) and Secretary General of UBG Southern Region, strongly opposes the proposed holding of trade body elections in 2025, citing the recent elections conducted in September 2024 for the two-year term 2025-26.

The decision to hold fresh elections within a short span undermines stability and continuity, disrupting effective governance within trade organizations. Previous elections were transparent, following established legal procedures.

Holding fresh elections in 2025 will affect trade bodies’ two-year programs, diverting focus from economic and business development initiatives. Re-election will also impact foreign partnerships, creating uncertainty and jeopardizing business relationships.

Furthermore, frequent elections will lead to increased costs, burdening trade bodies and their members. This will ultimately affect the overall business environment, hindering economic growth and development.

Hanif Gohar urges the government to reconsider and allow elected representatives to complete their term, contributing to economic activities. Amendments to the Trade Organizations Ordinance should be made in consultation with stakeholders.

Hanif Gohar calls upon the government to engage in dialogue with the FPCCI, trade bodies, and the business community before implementing decisions impacting trade organizations’ functioning.

The UBG Southern Region requests the government to prioritize stability, continuity, and economic growth, ensuring that trade bodies can effectively serve the business community.