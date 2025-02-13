Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, known for her role in the hit drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, is facing severe criticism for her latest bold photoshoot.

The actress shared mermaid-inspired pictures from her birthday shoot, where she posed in a shiny, translucent outfit while submerged in water. However, the photos did not sit well with many fans, who deemed them inappropriate and urged her to delete the post from Instagram.

According to media reports, some social media users speculated that the bold look was a publicity stunt for a Bollywood debut, while others criticized it for being against cultural values.

Who is Hania Aamir?

Hania Aamir made her debut in the 2016 film Janaan and rose to fame with dramas like Titli (2017), Anaa (2019), Ishqiya (2020), and Mere Humsafar (2022). She recently gained further recognition for her performance in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum (2024). Her role in Mere Humsafar earned her a Lux Style Award nomination for Best TV Actress, cementing her status as one of Pakistan’s leading actresses.