Karachi : A Grand Eid Milan party and certificate distribution ceremony organized by the Handicraft Association of Pakistan (HAP) was held at the local PC Hotel. A large number of members and friends participated in this prestigious event and made the event memorable. The ceremony was attended by Chairperson Ayesha Farooqui, Chief Organizer of the Central Organization Araiyan Pakistan Ladies Wing Asma Aamir Araiyan, Vice President Handicraft Association of Pakistan Founding Member Naheed Masood, Executive Committee Sindh Member Nida Nawab, and Sindh Coordinator Asma Tabassum. On this occasion, the participants celebrated the joys of Eid in a pleasant atmosphere. The Handicraft Association of Pakistan reiterated its commitment to preserving the country’s cultural heritage and encouraging skilled artisans.