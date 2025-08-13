Advertisements

KARACHI, Aug 13 : Hamdard Pakistan marked the 14th August Independence Day with zeal and patriotic fervour by organising a special cake-cutting ceremony yesterday at Hamdard Corporate Head Office, featuring national songs and the hoisting of the national flag.

Ms Sadia Rashid, President of Hamdard Pakistan, attended as the chief guest and cut the cake. Also present were Ms Fatema Munir Ahmed – Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mr Faisal Nadeem, Chief Operating Officer; AbuTalib Bhutto – Group Director HR, along with senior management and staff members, who prayed for the safety and progress of the country. Ms.Sadia Rashid, President Hamdard Foundation Pakistan is cutting the cake as the special guest at the Hamdard Corporate Head Office on the occasion of Independence Day on August 14. Hamdard Pakistan’s Chief Operating Officer Faisal Nadeem and Director Corporate and Legal Affairs Shahid Qureshi are also present in the picture.

Ms Sadia Rashid said, “14 August is a day when we pay tribute to the struggle and sacrifices of our forefathers and elders, who, under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, remained steadfast in achieving the creation of Pakistan. On this day, we must reaffirm our commitment to serve and contribute to the progress of our country. Hamdard Pakistan’s valuable contributions in the fields of health and education reflect the institution’s patriotism, selflessness, and determination.”

She also said “Hamdard Pakistan was founded by the Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said with the resolve to serve the nation. Therefore, all national days, including 10th Ramazan (Youm-e-Bab-ul-Islam) and 27th Ramazan (Laylatul Qadr), are commemorated with religious devotion and national spirit. We must pledge to uphold the golden principles of “Faith, Unity, Discipline” and the saying of Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said, “Love Pakistan, Build Pakistan.”

Hamdard workers also paid tribute to the founder, Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said, recalling his dream of a bright and prosperous Pakistan, his vision of enlightening young minds, his acts of public service, and his outstanding contributions to the health sector.

