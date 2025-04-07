KARACHI : Hamdard Foundation Pakistan (HFP) and Hamdard Public School (HPS) organized an online International Children Health Conference yesterday to commemorate the April 7 the International Health Day, focusing on the WHO’s theme for this year: “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures.” The conference, which brought together young speakers from the USA, Russia, Iran, Malaysia, Australia, and various cities of Pakistan, as well as representatives from the World Health Organization, was presided over by Dr. Mukhtiar Hussain Bhayo (Head of WHO Office Sindh), with Prof. Dr. Zeryab Setna (Hilal-e-Imtiaz) serving as the esteemed Chief Guest.

Ms. Sadia Rashid, President of HFP, delivered the opening statement, emphasizing the importance of health and well-being for future generations. She said:

This conference carries forward a legacy of three decades dedicated to raising awareness, advocating for, and promoting children’s health. In view of this year’s theme, we must collectively put our efforts into providing vital resources to create a healthier world for mothers, infants, and future generations. The urgency for action is evident in the alarming rates of maternal and infant mortality worldwide, particularly in Pakistan. Every year, thousands of women die due to childbirth and pregnancy-related complications, while over a million newborns lose their lives within the first month. These deaths are largely preventable through timely interventions, sustained commitment, and collective action. There is an urgent need for decisive measures. The combined efforts of bureaucrats, politicians, and all relevant stakeholders are essential to bring meaningful and lasting change.”

Dr. Mukhtiar Hussain Bhayo said: “The 33rd consecutive year of Hamdard’s support is truly commendable. Once again, Hamdard leads the way by hosting the first international conference to commemorate April 7th as International Health Day. This is a remarkable achievement and a proud milestone for Hamdard, marking its global leadership in health advocacy. This year’s theme focuses on women and children. While maternal mortality has declined, it still falls short of the desired levels. It is heartbreaking that mothers continue to die from natural childbirth. The scale of this issue is immense—within just two hours of this event, over a thousand mothers have died worldwide due to cultural taboos, lack of basic healthcare, conflict, and other man-made calamities. Beyond governments, all sectors of society must contribute—NGOs, universities, media, social influencers, and advocacy groups must come together to create an effective awareness strategy. We must also ensure that children are vaccinated and public awareness is improved. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan emerged as a success story. That experience proves we have the potential to overcome even the most daunting challenges.”

Prof. Dr. Zeryab Setna expressed heartfelt gratitude to HFP for organizing this thought-provoking conference. He said: “It has been a pleasure to hear young voices from around the world, reminding us that we are one community beyond race, nationality, religion, or culture. The health sector in Pakistan was championed by Shaheed Hakim Said, a visionary whose legacy lives on through Hamdard Pakistan’s continued dedication to national health development. This year’s theme encourages us to confront the health challenges facing our youth. Malnutrition not only hinders physical growth but also impairs cognitive development. It is deeply concerning that vaccine-preventable diseases still claim lives in Pakistan. Schools must play their role by incorporating health awareness programs, promoting sports, and ensuring access to quality healthcare. Meaningful progress is only possible through collective effort.”

In the recorded messages, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the WHO, Dr. Hanan Balky – Regional Director, and Ms. Ellen Thom – Deputy WHO Representative in Pakistan commended Ms. Sadia Rashid and HFP for their outstanding efforts in spearheading various active initiatives and social awareness campaigns aimed at promoting general health and well-being throughout the country. The Director-General expressed his appreciation for the significant contributions made by Ms. Sadia Rashid and Hamdard Pakistan towards advancing public health and enhancing the quality of life for individuals and communities across the nation.

Fatema Munir Ahmed, Managing Director/CEO of Hamdard, Dr. Mohammad Babar Alam, Head of the WHO Sub-office, KPK, Dr. Jamshaid Ahmed, Head of the WHO Sub-office, Punjab and Dr. Asfandyar Sherani, Head of the WHO Sub-office, Balochistan also expressed their views in the conference and said: life begins at birth, and the health of both mother and child at this stage is crucial. It lays the foundation for lifelong growth and well-being. Comprehensive maternal and child care plays a vital role in ensuring long-term health benefits. Investing in child healthcare is a powerful tool to build a progressive, inclusive society and reduce poverty. Healthy, well-supported individuals form strong, resilient communities. Therefore, healthy beginnings are not just a moral imperative—they are a strategic investment. Governments and international bodies must view this as an investment in our shared future. Children’s health refers to their mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. Every child needs a positive and compassionate environment in which they can grow and receive mental, intellectual, and physical development. This healthy start is a basic right of every child. For a healthy society, the well-being of women is equally important alongside children. Urbanization is affecting valuable agricultural land and forests, which is harming the environment. The best model for economic development is the advancement of human resources. Hamdard Pakistan is one of the most important partners of the World Health Organization in the country.

The conference was attended by local and foreign child delegates, including Mahmood Asmar from the United States, Sabrina from Russia, Maryam Binte Abdullah from Malaysia, Syed Saim Mubashir from Australia, and Saba Mirzaei from Iran. The delegates from different cities of Pakistan were Aizah Arsalan (HPS), Maira (Hamdard Village School), Marzia Ali Murtaza (Mama Parsi School, Karachi), Zahra Fatima (Habib Girls School, Karachi), Vonzell Paul (St. Joseph’s Convent School, Karachi), Jennifer Khurram (St. Michael’s High School, Karachi), Rohma Gulzar (Pak Land School & College System, Rawalpindi), Shaeera Asif (City English School, Rawalpindi), Ayesha Mustafa (HPS, Lahore), Fatima Shahbaz (Govt. Central Model School, Lahore), Abdullah Khalil (Warsak Model School & College, Peshawar), Fawad Hassan (Frontier Model School Boys, Peshawar), Hussna Subhan, and Zainab (SOS Children’s Village School, Quetta).