ISLAMABAD – Palestinian group Hamas has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s proposed Gaza peace plan, calling it biased toward Israel and disregarding Palestinian interests.

The Islamic Resistance Movement declared it would not surrender its weapons—a key requirement of Trump’s 20-point framework. The plan also includes deploying an International Stabilisation Force (ISF) in Gaza, which Hamas condemned as “a new occupation,” BBC reported.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several Western leaders welcomed the proposal, Hamas has yet to issue a formal statement. Qatar’s foreign ministry confirmed the group is reviewing the plan, though internal sources point to divisions. Hamas military commander Ez al-Din al-Haddad is said to favor continuing armed struggle, while leaders outside Gaza—who lack direct influence over hostages—have limited input.

Other Palestinian factions have also voiced opposition. Further controversy arose after the Trump administration released a map suggesting a buffer zone along the Egypt-Gaza border. Hamas fears that if Israel is given a role in managing the zone, it could effectively extend the occupation.

President Trump has reportedly given Hamas four days to respond, warning of “severe consequences” if the offer is rejected. The plan, supported by Israel and some Arab states, seeks to end the two-year Gaza conflict.

“Hamas is either going to accept it or not, and if not, it will be a very sad ending,” Trump warned, adding there was little room left for negotiations.