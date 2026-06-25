Hajj Award: Sirajia Group Celebrates Saudi Labaytum Award Recognition in Karachi

Irfan Shaikh June 25, 2026 0

Sirajia Group held a special ceremony at Zavier Hall, PC Hotel Karachi, to celebrate receiving Saudi Arabia’s “Labaytum Award for Excellence in Hajj – Global” and to mark its soft launch in Karachi.

Sirajia Group hosts an honorary ceremony in Karachi after receiving Saudi Arabia’s Labaytum Award for Excellence in Hajj – Global.

Sirajia Group celebrates Saudi Arabia’s Labaytum Award during a ceremony in Karachi.

Sirajia Group held a special ceremony at Zavier Hall, PC Hotel Karachi, to celebrate receiving Saudi Arabia’s “Labaytum Award for Excellence in Hajj – Global” and to mark its soft launch in Karachi.

The event welcomed government representatives, business leaders, celebrities and pilgrims who gathered to recognise the group’s contribution to Hajj services over the past 22 years.

Senator Waqar Mehdi from the Pakistan Peoples Party attended as Chief Guest, while PPP MPA Asif Moosa joined as Guest of Honour. The event was hosted by Junaid Iqbal, Dr Muhammad Nasir Rashid, Komal, Natalia Nasir, Mian Muhammad Faisal Rashid, Abdul Rauf, Abdus Samad and Abdus Saboor.

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Several well-known personalities who performed Hajj with the group attended the ceremony, including former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram, singer Atif Aslam, television host Waseem Badami, actor Nabeel Zafar, Ahmed Shehzad and Iftikhar Thakur.

Sirajia Group said it facilitated nearly 800 pilgrims from different countries to perform Hajj.

The ceremony also brought together stakeholders, members of the business community and figures from the entertainment industry.

During the event, Wasiq Naeem, Chairman, and Mahmood Ahmed Khan, Director of Star Marketing Group, congratulated ShortHajj.com Sirajia Group for its dedicated service and successful programme.

They praised the organisation’s focus on quality, care and pilgrim experience and said it had created a strong standard for the Hajj industry. They also expressed hope for continued success, positive impact and future achievements.

The ceremony ended with congratulations for the pilgrims and shield distribution to honour their participation.

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