ISLAMABAD: The federal government of Pakistan has announced the date for submitting applications for Hajj 2025 under the government scheme, here on Thursday.

Hajj pilgrims can submit applications from November 18 at designated bank branches. Banks will receive applications till December 3.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain launched the government Hajj Policy 2025.

He said that 179,210 pilgrims from Pakistan will perform Hajj in 2025, adding that the Hajj quota has been divided in the ratio of 50:50 between government and private Hajj schemes.

The minister said that 89,605 seats have been allocated for government and private Hajj schemes.

Cost of Hajj 2025

Hussain said that the Hajj expenses under the government scheme are expected to be between Rs 1,075,000 and Rs 1,175,000 while the additional cost for Qurbani will be Rs 55,000.

Talking about the accommodation facilities, he said that applicants opting for double-bed and triple-bed accommodation in Makkah will be required to deposit an additional amount as per the policy.

Hajj 2025 installment plan

Unveiling the Hajj 2025 installment plan, he said that Hajj pilgrims will pay the first installment of Rs 200,000 along with the Hajj application under the government Hajj scheme.

The second installment of Rs 400,000 must be deposited within ten days of the draw. He added that the remaining amount must be deposited by February 10 next year.

The minister said that if an application is withdrawn before the last date of submission, there will be no deduction in the refund. However, there will be a deduction of Rs 50,000 on the return of the first installment after the balloting. A deduction of Rs 200,000 will be made for non-submission of the third installment.

The minister said that the remaining amount will not be refunded after February 10 next year. However, in case of death of the applicant, the said deductions will not be applied, the state broadcaster reported.