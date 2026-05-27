Karachi: Hafiz Naeemur Rehman visited collective sacrifice centres organised by Jamaat-e-Islami and Alkhidmat Foundation at Jamia Masjid Quba in Federal B Area Block 13, Gulberg, where he also spoke to the media.

He extended Eid-ul-Azha greetings to the Muslim Ummah and the people of Pakistan. He prayed that Allah Almighty accepts the worship and sacrifices of the faithful.

Speaking on the occasion, Hafiz Naeem said large-scale sacrifices were taking place across the country during Eid-ul-Azha. He added that worshippers in Gulberg were performing the religious duty with devotion and discipline.

He said organisers had provided facilities to citizens at various sacrifice centres. Moreover, he stated that collective sacrifice operations were underway at more than 150 locations across Karachi.

Hafiz Naeem said Jamaat-e-Islami’s close relationship with the public continued to benefit citizens. He added that party workers had set aside personal engagements to serve the people during Eid.

Concerns Over Waste Management

He highlighted the importance of animal hides, saying they help resolve many social and welfare issues. However, he urged the government to ensure fair prices for hides so citizens could benefit properly.

Criticising civic management, he said the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board had a budget of Rs43 billion. Despite that, Karachi residents still spent their own money on routine garbage collection.

He further said the government’s arrangements for lifting sacrificial waste remained extremely slow. Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami’s nine towns were independently managing cleanliness and waste removal operations.

Water Crisis and Political Criticism

Hafiz Naeem also raised concerns over Karachi’s worsening water crisis. He criticised the city mayor for claiming there was no water shortage in Karachi.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party had ruled Sindh for decades but still failed to resolve the water issue. Therefore, he demanded immediate action to address the shortage on an emergency basis.

Criticising mainstream political parties, he said both the PPP and Muttahida Qaumi Movement remained in power for years. He alleged that both parties were products of “Form 47”.

Remarks on Gaza and Foreign Policy

Hafiz Naeem said the people of Gaza had made immense sacrifices on behalf of the Muslim Ummah. As a result, he added, the United States and Israel had been exposed before the world.

He condemned continued Israeli attacks on Palestine despite ceasefire agreements. Furthermore, he criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for praising former US President Donald Trump and recommending him for the Nobel Prize.

He said the statement issued by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was insufficient. Instead, he urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the army chief to firmly reject Trump’s remarks.

“Our relations should remain based on principles and national dignity,” he said. While welcoming mediation efforts, he added that Pakistan would never accept US dominance.

Fuel Levy and Protest Movement

Hafiz Naeem claimed the government had collected more money through the petroleum levy than Pakistan received under two IMF programmes.

He alleged that authorities were burdening the public only to benefit independent power producers (IPPs). He also confirmed that Jamaat-e-Islami’s protest movement against rising fuel prices would continue.

Moreover, he announced that the party would call for a wheel-jam strike after Eid-ul-Azha.

Advertisement Spending Criticised

He criticised provincial governments for spending billions of rupees on advertisements funded by taxpayers. He also termed Sindh a combination of corruption and incompetence.