Habib University honored the hard work and dedication of exceptional students on 7th October, 2025.
Habib University encourages academic excellence through its interdisciplinary curriculum and a range of student support programs, cultivating a community of young scholars who can critically engage and excel in a wide range of disciplines. The Awards and Honors Ceremony is a testament to this commitment, celebrating students whose dedication and intellectual curiosity exemplify academic excellence.
The event recognized students who demonstrated outstanding academic performance, celebrating those on the Dean’s List. During the ceremony, the High Academic Achievement Scholarship was awarded to up to six students in each class year who were on the Dean’s List and among the top three in their class, while the High Academic Leap Scholarship was presented to up to four students in each class year.
Congratulations to all the honourees! We take great pride in recognizing and celebrating your remarkable achievements.
Advertisements
Leave a Reply