H.E. Abrar H. Hashmi, Ambassador of Pakistan, hosted a cordial luncheon meeting at the Chancery with Mr. Ek Nath Dhakal, Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference; Mr. Harka Raj Rai, Secretary of the Federal Parliament Secretariat; Mr. Shekhar Adhikari; and distinguished Nepali scholars Dr. Dilli Raj Khanal and Dr. Shilata Pokharel.
The gathering provided a valuable platform for in-depth and constructive discussions on strengthening parliamentary cooperation, enhancing regional connectivity, and promoting meaningful scholarly exchanges between Pakistan and Nepal.
Participants also shared insights on broader areas of mutual interest, reflecting the shared commitment to fostering closer institutional and academic linkages.
The Embassy remains dedicated to advancing dialogue and collaboration in support of our longstanding and friendly ties.
