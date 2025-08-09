Advertisements

Cycle race, taekwondo, badminton and table tennis competitions have concluded.

Karachi (Sports Reporter) Competitions of Jashn e Marka e Haq Jashn e Azadi Sports Festival are continuing in Naya Nazimabad. In the event, a large number of youth from across the city are showing their talents in various sports and are also expressing their love for the country.

Usman Ahmed won the badminton tournament title held at Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana. Usman Ahmed defeated Zeeshan in the final by a score of 21-4 and 21-8. In the women’s category final, Fatima Iqbal defeated Tahir Batool by a score of 15-8. Ashfa Fatima defeated Ayesha Yasir to secure the third position.

In the final of the table tennis competition, Anas Siddiqui defeated Irtaza Haider. In the girls final, Ayesha Yasir won against Ajwa Khan. In the cycle race, Azan Ali crossed the finishing line first. Hassan Jilani took second and Muhammad Haseeb took third position. In the girls category, Anaya Muzaffar became the champion. While Fatima Salman came in second and Sidra Shahid came in third.

The special guest, Gymkhana Manager Altaf Hussain, distributed medals and certificates among the players. Boys and girls aged between five and fifteen years showed their talents in Taekwondo. Which was appreciated by the audience. On Sunday, August 10, there will be football, archery, boxing competitions, while an Azadi Walk will be held at 5 pm. Showbiz cricket tournament, grand concert and fireworks display will be held on August 13.

While the flag will be hoisted in the morning of August 14. Later, squash, swimming and cricket competitions will be held. And in the evening, the prize distribution ceremony of all sports will be held. In which prizes will be given to the athletes who performed brilliantly in the Jashan Marka e Haq Azadi Sports Festival.