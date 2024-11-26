New Delhi : Marriage is not only the beginning of a new life for two people but also a union of two families, but one wedding turned into a spectacle when the bridegroom and his father were taken hostage. According to Indian media, strange news is coming out of India day by day. Sometimes the bride refuses to marry when the boy is bald, sometimes the groom withdraws the procession for not dancing on the stage, and sometimes the lack of herbs in the food and menu changes turn the wedding venue into a battlefield. However, this time, a unique incident of its kind has taken place regarding the wedding ceremony, in which the brides first refused to marry when the procession arrived and then kept the groom and his father hostage for four days. The incident took place in Muzaffarpur area, where a youth from Perapur village was married to a girl from Raja Pakar village of Briarpur police station area on November 18. When the bridegroom arrived at the bride’s place with a procession of his family, relatives and friends on the appointed date, at first the procession was received grandly. On the stage, the bride and groom also garlanded each other, but suddenly the ceremony took a dramatic turn, which surprised and upset everyone. When the groom was going towards the mandap, suddenly the brides blocked his way and demanded a payment of Rs 2 lakh. On non-payment of money, he was asked not to marry and to take the procession back. This behavior of the brides surprised all the baratis including the groom. The matter did not end here, but the bridegroom took the groom and his father hostage and kept them with them for four days. Meanwhile, both the parties took the matter to the panchayat but there too the issue was not resolved after which the groom complained to the police, who came and released the groom and his father. Later, Briarpur Police Station Incharge Chandni Kumari Sanuria said that the bridegroom and his father, who were held hostage in Rajapakkar village, have not only been freed but also got married after agreeing both parties.