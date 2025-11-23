Huston TEX USA : Gov. Greg Abbott branded the Council on American-Islamic Relations a foreign terrorist organization and claimed its executive director boasted Muslims were ready to hold public office and advance “Sharia law” in the U.S.

It has become a trend for GOP officials to decry Sharia. Take Rep. Chip Roy for example: “Texas is under attack by Islamists,” Roy’s press office posted on X. “Defend Texas. Defend Western Civilization. Stop Sharia Law.”

