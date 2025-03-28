NUUK, Greenland, March 28 (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President JD Vance arrived in Greenland on Friday amid renewed discussions by President Donald Trump about Washington taking control of the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

The visit to the U.S. military base at Pituffik follows the announcement of a new broad-based coalition government in Nuuk, which has emphasized maintaining ties with Denmark for now. The new prime minister criticized the U.S. visit as a “lack of respect” and urged national unity against “outside pressure.”

Originally, the U.S. delegation—comprising VP Vance, his wife Usha, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright—had planned to attend public events, including a dog-sled race. However, public protests and official outrage from Greenlandic and Danish authorities forced the delegation to limit its visit to the military base.

Greenland Resists U.S. Takeover Push

Trump recently reiterated his interest in acquiring Greenland, stating that it is essential for U.S. national and global security. “We need Greenland, and the world needs us to have Greenland, including Denmark,” he said.

Despite its rich reserves of minerals, oil, and natural gas, Greenland has seen limited U.S. investment, with most mining companies being Australian, Canadian, or British. The island’s new government, led by the pro-business Democrats party, remains focused on gradual independence from Denmark rather than shifting towards U.S. control.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who previously called the U.S. visit “unacceptable,” congratulated Greenland’s new government, stating, “I look forward to close cooperation in an unnecessarily conflict-ridden time.”

Strong Local Opposition to U.S. Influence

Greenlanders have strongly rejected Trump’s interest in their territory. Public demonstrations in Nuuk saw protesters holding signs saying, “Our Land. Our Future” and wearing “Make America Go Away” caps.

Filmmaker Tungutaq Larsen voiced local frustrations, stating, “I am a human. Humans are not for sale. We are not for sale.”

While analysts believe the U.S. is unlikely to use military force, experts warn that Washington may apply economic and diplomatic pressure. The Trump administration appears to be shifting its focus to security discussions about the Arctic, but Greenland’s government and people remain firmly opposed to any U.S. takeover.