Karachi Pakistan : Green Entertainment is all set to launch its newest drama serial Behroopia, a psychological thriller that doesn’t just entertain, but also dares to start a much-needed conversation.

Behroopia follows the enigmatic Mekayel Ahmed, played masterfully by the ever- versatile Faysal Quraishi, whose life is a carefully constructed illusion. Beneath his calm and controlled demeanor lies a fractured mind shaped by deep-seated childhood traumas. Mekayel Ahmed’s reality is a maze of identities, each born out of survival,each masking a truth too painful to face. But in his world, this chaos is normal. Enter Zara, played by the effortlessly charming Madiha Imam, who finds herself entangled in Mekayel Ahmed’s world, only to discover that the man she thought she knew may be many things but predictable is not one of them. As she navigates the complexities of his life, her journey quickly transforms into one of shocking discoveries, emotional turbulence, trauma and moral dilemmas.

While the drama pulses with suspense, twists and high-stakes emotional drama, Behroopia also ventures into territory rarely explored on mainstream television; dissociative identity disorder (DID) and the broader issue of mental health, both of which remain deeply stigmatized in our society. The drama aims to spark awareness and empathy for those silently battling invisible illnesses. Backed by Green Entertainment’s signature style and bold narrative choices, Behroopia boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Srha Asghar, Laila Wasti, Hamza Khan, Tauseeq Haider, Ainne Zaidi, Rabbya Shakeel, Aleesha Altaf, Adnan Jaffer, Huma Nawab, Kaif Ghaznavi, Nabeel Zuberi, Diya Rehman, Wardha Ali and others. The drama is penned by acclaimed writer Rida Bilal, directed by Shaqielle Khan, and produced by Tehreem Chaudhary under the banner of Multiverse Entertainment.

In an era of formula-driven plots, Behroopia dares to be different – layered, emotional, thought-provoking and thrilling to the core. With a narrative that both hooks and haunts, this is one drama you won’t be able to look away from. The drama is slated to air every Thursday and Friday at 8 pm on Green Entertainment.