Karachi, March 29, 2025: Green Entertainment has rapidly established itself as the home of groundbreaking content, redefining storytelling with bold narratives, fresh concepts and compelling performances. From gripping dramas to thought-provoking entertainment, Green has consistently pushed creative boundaries and this Eid, it

promises nothing less than an unforgettable celebration! With the spirit of festivity in the air, Green Entertainment is set to bring a spectacular lineup of shows, telefilms and much more, making sure that there is something special for everyone this Eid.

Eid Day 1: A Star-Studded Extravaganza! Green Entertainment’s Eid Special Transmission kicks off with a bang as the much- awaited telefilm Dil De Baithe sets the festive tone! When a fiery village girl and a smooth-talking city boy cross paths, sparks fly but not the kind you would expect. Get ready for a whirlwind of mistaken identities, hilarious mishaps and unexpected thrills in this Eid special rom-com. Featuring the stunning Amar Khan and the dashing Muneeb Butt in lead roles, Dil De Baithe is written by Suraj Baba, directed by Kashif Saleem and produced by Tehreem Chaudhary. This thrilling, laughter-packed telefilm is the perfect start to a celebration-filled transmission that will keep you glued to your screens! Mehfil-e-Eid, an exclusive Eid special show hosted by the dynamic Danish Taimoor and the ever-charming Rabia Anum – the duo that won hearts with their Ramazan transmission Mehfil-e-Ramzan. This joyous gathering will feature a star-studded lineup, including Affan Waheed, Agha Ali, Usama Khan, Amar Khan, Sonya Hussyn, and Sidra Niazi.

From Eid traditions and hilarious anecdotes to fun games and exciting banter, this show is all about laughter, celebrations and the magic of Eid.

The day’s excitement will continue with the grand finale of Ishq Di Chashni, starring the incredibly talented Sehar Khan and Khushhal Khan. A Ramazan favourite, this drama kept audiences captivated throughout the holy month with its heartfelt storytelling and emotional depth. And now, viewers are in for a double treat with a special two-hour bumper episode, promising a conclusion that will leave fans at the edge of their seats.

Next up, celebrity chef Mahnoor Malik brings her signature energy to the screen with Fun, Food & Friends with Mahnoor, a lighthearted Eid special featuring Ali Safina and the stunning Zoya Nasir. In a fun twist, Mahnoor swaps roles with her guests, putting them to the ultimate culinary test while she takes on the judge’s seat! With a mix of chit- chat, friendly competition and spontaneous hilarity, this show guarantees entertainment served hot.

Wrapping up the Eid special transmission on Day 1 will be the repeat telecast of telefilm Dil De Baithe.

Eid Day 2: More Stars, More Surprises! Green’s special transmission on day two will commence with the airing of feature film Babylicious, starring Shehroz Sabzwari and Syra Yousuf. A perfect blend of romance and nostalgia, this film will mark the commencement of Eid special transmission with a heartwarming note. This will be followed by another exciting episode of Mehfil-e-Eid, where Danish Taimoor and Rabia Anum return with a new set of celebrity guests; Faysal Quraishi, Madiha Imam, Junaid Khan, Yashma Gill, Hina Tariq and Hassan Khan. In addition to a fun-filled Eid conversation, this episode will also offer insight into Green Entertainment’s highly anticipated upcoming dramas, including Behroopiya and Na Tum Jano Na Hum. The fun doesn’t stop there! Audiences will get another chance to experience the repeat telecast of the grand finale of Ishq Di Chashni, followed by another episode of Fun, Food & Friends with Mahnoor. The show will feature Tooba Anwar and Hammad Shoaib going head-to-head in an adorable Eid cooking challenge.

Who will emerge victorious, and who will need a kitchen disaster recovery plan? Tune in to find out! Finally, the special offerings by Green Entertainment this Eid will conclude with a repeat telecast of feature film Babylicious. With a power-packed lineup of celebrity-filled shows, thrilling telefilms and blockbuster drama finales, Green Entertainment ensures that this Eid is bigger, brighter and full of entertainment. Whether you are in for romance,

laughter, drama, or delicious surprises, Green has it all. So, sit back, enjoy the festivities and let Green Entertainment make this Eid truly unforgettable!