Lahore, March 11th, 2026: TCL, Pakistan’s No. 1 LED TV brand, embracing the true spirit of Ramadan, partnered with Alkhidmat Foundation to bring warmth, joy, and support to the children residing at Aghosh Home in Sheikhupura. Through this initiative, TCL highlighted its philosophy that #GreatnessBeginsWithSharing, using its resources to make a meaningful impact on the lives of the young residents.

As part of this initiative, TCL hosted a series of iftar gatherings for a week at Aghosh Home, sharing the blessings of the holy month with the children and staff of the facility. The initiative created an atmosphere of celebration and togetherness, where the TCL team spent time with the children, sharing meals and engaging in meaningful interactions.

Adding to the spirit of the occasion, popular influencer Adnan Zafar, aka Ken Doll, also joined the gathering, spending time with the children and helping make the evenings memorable. His presence brought excitement and smiles to the young residents, who enjoyed the opportunity to share the special Ramadan moments.

Beyond the iftar gatherings, TCL also donated essential home appliances, including LED TVs and a washing machine, to support the daily needs of the children and improve living facilities at the home. These contributions aim to enhance the comfort and well-being of the residents, ensuring a more supportive environment for their growth and development.

Majid Khan Niazi, Director of Marketing for TCL Middle East and Africa, stated: “Ramadan is a time to come together, share joy, and support those who need it most. At TCL, we believe that #GreatnessBeginsWithSharing, not just through our technology, but through meaningful initiatives that bring comfort, happiness, and hope to the communities we serve. Partnering with Alkhidmat Foundation and spending time with the children at Aghosh Home has been truly inspiring, and we are proud to celebrate the spirit of giving with them this Ramadan.”

Through this collaboration with Alkhidmat Foundation, TCL reaffirmed its commitment to social responsibility and community welfare in Pakistan, showing that technology companies can play a meaningful role in supporting communities and spreading hope where it matters most.

The evening concluded with prayers and heartfelt moments, leaving behind smiles and memories that reflected the true essence of Ramadan: sharing, caring, and standing together as a community.